CECO Environmental up 17% after Q2 results

CECO Environmental (CECE +17.8% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 13.6% Y/Y to $81.1M and bookings increase of 15.14% Y/Y to $100.4M.

Segment sales: Energy solutions $51.14M (-2.6% Y/Y); Industrial solutions $18.32M (-19.6% Y/Y) and Fluid handling solutions $11.79M (-35.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 314 bps to 33.5%; operating margin declined by 670 bps to 3.2% and Adj. operating declined by 360 bps to 6.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $6.9M (-37.3% Y/Y) and margin 8.5% down by 321 bps .

Backlog was $200M (+19.1% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.86M compared to $1.67M a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents $35.6M and bank debt $83.1M as of June 30, 2018.

