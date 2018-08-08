ITG drops after taking Q2 charge on potential settlement with SEC

Investment Technology Group (ITG -6.6%) sank as much as 9.7% after disclosing a Q2 charge of $12M for a potential settlement of an SEC investigation into U.S. POSIT operational features and data access.
Potential resolution is focused on discontinued access items including:
"Overbroad internal access to U.S. POSIT data" and internal sharing of that data;
External distribution of some reports on a delayed basis that includes anonymized, aggregated U.S. POSIT data;
Instances of sharing anonymized U.S. POSIT execution information with clients.
Potential resolution doesn't involve proprietary trading.
Q2 EPS, excluding the accrual and related expenses was 27 cents, exceeding consensus by a penny.Year-ago EPS was 14 cents.
Q2 revenue rose 5.7% to $128.5M from $121.6M.
Average daily trading volume in the U.s. was 133M shares vs. 148M Y/Y.
Separately, ITG reported July average daily volume fell to 127M shares from 157M in June.
Source: Press Release
Previously: ITG volume lower 18.2% in July (Aug. 8)
