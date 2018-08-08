ITG drops after taking Q2 charge on potential settlement with SEC

Investment Technology Group (ITG -6.6% ) sank as much as 9.7% after disclosing a Q2 charge of $12M for a potential settlement of an SEC investigation into U.S. POSIT operational features and data access. Potential resolution is focused on discontinued access items including:

"Overbroad internal access to U.S. POSIT data" and internal sharing of that data; External distribution of some reports on a delayed basis that includes anonymized, aggregated U.S. POSIT data; Instances of sharing anonymized U.S. POSIT execution information with clients.