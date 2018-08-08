Vitamin Shoppe +29% as shorts scramble

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) are up 29.01% and carved out a 52-week high of $10.50 earlier in the day.

The buying flurry could be tied to short covering, according to Bloomberg. Short interest on VSI was over 5M shares heading into the report (21.1% short interest ratio).

Volume on Vitamin Shoppe is already 3X normal activity.

Vitamin Shoppe posted a drop in comparable sales of 1.1% in Q2 and saw a nice bounce in margins.

Previously: Vitamin Shoppe +1% post Q2 results (Aug. 8)