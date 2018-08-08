Core Molding -25% after net income plummets

Core Molding (NASDAQ:CORE) is down 25% after reporting a drop in net income to $400K in Q2 vs. $2.2M a year ago.

"We are disappointed in our inability to convert our increase in sales into higher profits," says CEO Kevin Barnett. "The rapid increase in customer demand, tight labor markets and numerous new product launches have challenged the Company's operations resulting in higher costs and lower operational efficiency," he adds.

Core Molding traded as low as $9.42 earlier in the day as it dipped below $10 for the first time in over two years.

