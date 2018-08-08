Lumentum turns lower amid 3D sensing ramp concern

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares were higher premarket after beating expectations with its fiscal Q4 earnings, but have turned 4.7% lower amid concerns about the company's 3D sensing ramp.

"We believe management's comments on ‘smoother 3DS ramp in C4Q’ could be causing some angst among investors as C4Q revenue consensus is +$100M Q/Q," says otherwise bullish Dave Kang at B. Riley FBR. He has an $83 price target, which now implies 50% upside from today's lower price of $55.15. (h/t Bloomberg)

Piper Jaffray is also sticking up for the stock, raising its price target to $85 from $82.

