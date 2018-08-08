Global Net Lease touches 52-week high after Q2 beat

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GSL) climbs 5.6% to touch a 52-week high of $22.53 after Q2 revenue beats consensus by 3%.

Q2 revenue of $71M compares with average analyst estimate of $68.81M

Q2 NAREIT FFO per share of 58 cents and core FFO per share of 61 cents both surpassed consensus estimate of 53 cents.

Portfolio is 99.5% leased with an 8.5-year weighted average remaining lease term.

During the quarter, GNL closed on $97.6M of industrial and distribution acquisitions originally announced in Feb. 2018.

After the close of Q2, GNL closed on an upsizing of its unsecured credit facility of $132.0M for the multi-currency revolving credit facility portion and €51.8M for the senior unsecured term loan facility portion.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Global Net Lease EPS of $0.58 (Aug. 8)