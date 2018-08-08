New York Times -6.2% as Q2 digital ad sales slip

The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) is 6.2% lower after Q2 earnings where it topped expectations overall but saw a drop in digital advertising to go along with print declines.

"This was a subdued quarter for digital advertising as we predicted, but we remain confident that we will return to strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter," says CEO Mark Thompson.

Overall revenues ticked up 1.8% and beat expectations. Digital-only subscription revenues rose 19.6%, and paid digital-only subscription added a net 109,000 subs Q/Q to hit 2.892M (up 24% Y/Y).

But digital ad revenue fell 7.5% (to $51M) and print ad revenue dropped 11.5%.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $260.6M (up 4.2%); Advertising, $119.2M (down 9.9%); Other, $34.7M (up 40%).

It's guiding to Q3 subscription revenue gains in the mid-single digits (digital-only increasing in the high teens); total ad revenues to drop by low single digits (digital ads up about 10%); and other revenues up 50% Y/Y.

Operating costs are expected to rise about 10% amid higher marketing costs and growth in commercial printing.

