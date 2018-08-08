Sinclair Broadcast +2.1% after solid revenue gains, guidance

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 2.1% since posting Q2 earnings with double-digit revenue gains and a jump in operating income.

"Second quarter results came in well ahead of guidance in all key financial metrics, and we expect the second half of the year to continue to be robust, underlined by increasing distribution revenues and strong political advertising spend," says CEO Chris Ripley.

Operating income rose to $131.6M from $118.8M. Net income of $28M was affected by $39M in ticking fee costs related to financing the proposed Tribune Media acquisition.

Revenue breakout: Media revenues, $695.9M (up 9.2%); Non-media revenues, $34.3M (up 128%).

For Q3, it's guiding to media revenues of $710M-$722M (up 12.8%-14.7%), and nonmedia revenues of $35M vs. a year-ago $15M.

