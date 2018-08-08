Seven Stars Cloud adds insurance exec to board

Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC +3.3% ) has named Chao Yang as an independent director.

That adds critical strategic help, the company says, based on Chao's insurance background.

Chao was made president of China Life Insurance Group in 2005 and went on to become chairman of China Life Insurance Company Limited and China Life Property & Casualty Insurance Company Limited.

"We are assembling a world-class executive team to support our objective of delivering AI and blockchain-driven products and services across a range of industries and use cases, and Mr. Chao's counsel and insight will no doubt be vital in building the business," says CEO/Chairman Bruno Wu.