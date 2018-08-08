Southern -4% as costs to build Vogtle nuclear plant jump by another $1B

Southern Co. (SO -4.4% ) slumps despite reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, as it takes a $1.1B pretax charge to its earnings and plans to issue $800M in new equity before the end of the year to cover new cost overruns related to the Vogtle nuclear plant.

SO said Vogtle costs have climbed by another $1B-plus and now surpasses $27B, more than double the initial estimates when the project was approved in 2008, and the forecast 2021 startup for the first new unit is more than five years later than initial estimates.

SO provided little detail on the causes of the higher costs to finish the facility, but CEO Thomas Fanning did say that finding sufficient numbers of skilled electricians and pipefitters was a challenge.

The company reported a $154M in Q2 after the nuclear-related writedown wiped out what would have otherwise been an $815M profit.