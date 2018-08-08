Yandex -6% after buying fuel delivery startup

Russia internet group Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) buys startup fuel delivery service Toplivo v Bak for undisclosed terms.

The purchase happened through the ride-share unit Yandex.Drive. Drive will use the acquisition to improve fueling for its growing fleet.

Toplivo delivers fuel to parked cars after receiving an order through a smartphone app. The owner doesn’t have to be with the car.

Toplivo will stop servicing private and corporate clients after the acquisition is complete.

Competition: Startup Pump will be the only local competition.