Tech | On The Move

Yandex -6% after buying fuel delivery startup

|About: Yandex N.V. (YNDX)|By:, SA News Editor

Russia internet group Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) buys startup fuel delivery service Toplivo v Bak for undisclosed terms. 

The purchase happened through the ride-share unit Yandex.Drive. Drive will use the acquisition to improve fueling for its growing fleet.   

Toplivo delivers fuel to parked cars after receiving an order through a smartphone app. The owner doesn’t have to be with the car. 

Toplivo will stop servicing private and corporate clients after the acquisition is complete. 

Competition: Startup Pump will be the only local competition. 

Yandex shares are down 6.1% to $33.24.    

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox