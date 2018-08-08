SoftBank on the sidelines with Tesla

Scratch SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) off the list of potential new investors to help take Tesla (TSLA -1.2% ) private, reports Financial Times.

Sources tell the publication that the Japanese tech company considers Tesla overvalued and that it isn't interesting in putting in funds for a buyout.

In a separate report, Bloomberg tips that Elon Musk held discussions last year with SoftBank about taking the company private, but talks broke down over ownership interests.

Earlier this year, the SoftBank Vision Fun invested $2.25B in GM's self-driving car unit Cruise.