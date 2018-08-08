Cincinnati Bell -22% on deeper loss than expected

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) has dived 22% after Q2 revenues fell short and the company posted a significantly worse loss than expected.

The company logged operating gains and increased revenues and EBITDA, but adjusted EPS came in below the lowest Street estimate as costs rose in every category. Cost of services and products rose 18%, outstripping revenue gains, and SG&A costs rose 23% to $66.1M.

Fioptics Internet subscribers rose 10%; video subs were up 2%. Fioptics revenue grew 11% Y/Y.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment and Communications, $174M (down 3.9%); IT Services and Hardware, $128M (up 50.6%).

Cash from operations was $90M for the first six months, with free cash flow of $26M. Interest payments rose by $37M due to financing the Hawaiian Telcom merger.

For 2018 (and incorporating contributions from Hawaiian Telcom), the company's guiding to revenue of $1.375B-$1.46B and EBITDA of $363M-$379M.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

Press release