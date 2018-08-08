SoCal Gas reaches $119.5M settlement in Aliso Canyon methane leak

Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.8%) SoCalGas announces a $119.5M settlement with city, county and state officials and prosecutors to resolve litigation against the company related to the 2015-16 natural gas leak at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.
SoCalGas says it will reimburse city, county and state governments for costs associated with their response to the leak; establish a program with the California Air Resources Board to mitigate methane emissions from the leak; and fund local environmental benefit projects.
Nearly 100K tons of methane leaked from Aliso Canyon in October 2015 in the largest single release of methane in U.S. history.
