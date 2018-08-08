Energen downgraded on valuation at Imperial Capital

Energen (EGN -3.2% ) is lower after Imperial Capital downgrades shares on valuation to In-Line from Outperform with a $74 price target.

The firm thinks EGN deserves credit for properly managing its assets in the Permian, where 60% of its production mix is oil, which positions the company very well to achieve a 28% compounded annual production growth rate, and management is backed by a strong balance sheet at ~1x net debt to EBITDA, but the stock also appears to be fairly valued, with the share price accurately reflecting that EGN is "doing all the right things."

When reporting Q2 results, EGN lifted its production guidance midpoint by ~5% for the full year, as management expects multiple wells to come online during Q3.