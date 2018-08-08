Tronc +16% as it reportedly considers divesting all newspapers

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) spiked 16% before a volatility halt after the Chicago Tribune reports its parent is considering divesting the rest of its newspaper holdings to a private-equity firm.

A bid of $19-$20/share is on the table, according to the report, a one-third premium. Another bid may be in play as well.

After a contentious ownership tenure, Tronc had sold the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune to investor Patrick Soon-Shiong earlier this year.

