The Intercept: Google using Baidu search results to re-enter China

The Intercept has more details on how Google (GOOG +0.7%)(GOOGL +0.8%) plans to re-enter China with a censored search engine.
China has blocked most Google services except the 265.com website, which redirects to Chinese search company Baidu (BIDU -2.2%) by default. But Google can reportedly still see the search queries and is sampling those to develop a list of blocked websites it should hide.
Results for the blacklisted pages, which number in the thousands, will lead users to a blank page.
Previously: Latest news as Google prepares to re-enter China (Aug. 7)
