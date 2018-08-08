Tech | On The Move

The Intercept: Google using Baidu search results to re-enter China

|By:, SA News Editor

The Intercept has more details on how Google (GOOG +0.7%)(GOOGL +0.8%) plans to re-enter China with a censored search engine.

China has blocked most Google services except the 265.com website, which redirects to Chinese search company Baidu (BIDU -2.2%) by default. But Google can reportedly still see the search queries and is sampling those to develop a list of blocked websites it should hide. 

Results for the blacklisted pages, which number in the thousands, will lead users to a blank page. 

