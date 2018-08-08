Axon -12% as slowing revenue growth outlook dampens strong Q2 results

Axon Enterprise (AAXN -12.1% ) plunges as much as 17% despite reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, as investors may have been disappointed with FY 2018 revenue growth guidance of 18%-20% after growing at a 24%-27% clip in the first two quarters.

Craig Hallum downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $62 price target, noting the slowing revenue growth that potentially could mark AAXN's slowest rate since 2011, albeit on a much larger base.

Also, with operating expenses again growing faster than revenue (29% vs. 25% Y/Y) and the next material new revenue stream (Axon Records) likely not ramping until 2020, the firm believes the stock's 155% YTD rise captures near-term momentum.

However, Imperial Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from In-line with a $62 price target, believing efforts to create an end-to-end public safety platform from weapons to data and records management will see continued growth for the next several years.