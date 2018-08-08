Vedanta reportedly set to secure 40 blocks in Indian oil auction

Vedanta (VEDL -2.2% ) could secure as many as 40 oil and natural gas exploration blocks in India's first-ever acreage auction, according to local reports.

In addition to VEDL's Cairn India arm likely submitting the winning bid for 40 of the available 55 properties, Oil India may secure six of the exploration blocks through the auction while ONGC could win another two or three properties while Hindustan likely will walk away with one block.

No any foreign companies participated in the auction, the first since India began offering oil and gas area for exploration and production through bids in 1999.