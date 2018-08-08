JLL Q2 EPS missed consensus when stripping out `extra income': JPMorgan

If you exclude "extra" after-tax income, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL -8.8% ) Q2 EPS missed consensus estimate, Bloomberg reports, citing a note by JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone.

Incentive fees and equity earnings account for a big part of the headline beat, JPMorgan says. Paolone also noted that EMEA results lagged as weak capital market trends led to worse-than-expected EBITDA.

KBW analyst Jade Rahmani noted that capital markets fee revenue was lower than expected and that JLL mentioned increased global uncertainty.

