Continental Resources forecasts 15%-20% production growth next year

Continental Resources (CLR +1.9% ) expects production to grow 15%-20% in 2019, with much of the increase weighted toward oil, CEO Harold Hamm says.

“The macro looks good for the supply-demand oil cycle,” Hamm said on today's earnings conference call, estimating oil prices could climb another 10% before leveling off, aided by reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Much of CLR’s growth is focused on the Oklahoma SCOOP's SpringBoard development, with an estimated 400M boe resource potential the company says could raise its overall oil production by 10% over the next 12 months.

CLR also said it was able to fully participate in the bump in oil prices this year because it has not hedged its production.

CLR plans to increase its 2018 capital spending budget by ~$400M, with roughly half going toward more drilling and well-completion activities in an effort to take advantage of higher crude prices.