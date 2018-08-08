Intel says it sold $1B in AI chips last year

Intel (INTC +0.6% ) says it sold $1B of its Xeon AI processor chips last year.

Intel is increasingly dependent on sales to data centers as PC sales falter. Data centers provide the computing power for mobile and web apps, which rely on AI for features like speech recognition.

Data center chief Navin Shenoy says the company has modified its CPUs to become more than 200 times better at AI training within the past several years.

The $1B estimate comes from customers telling Intel they were buying chips for AI and from calculations based on how much of a customer’s data center is dedicated to AI.

Intel shares have felt the pressure since the company announced its next-gen chips wouldn’t be released until 2020, which gives rival AMD (AMD +0.3% ) a timing advantage.

