More on Gladstone Land Q2: Cash flow falls 37% Q/Q

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Q2 core FFO of 10.6 cents per share slips from 13.9 cents in Q1 and misses by 2.5 cents.

LAND -0.86% in after-hours trading.

Total operating revenue $11.4M, beating expectations by $4.2M, rose 23% from $9.2M in Q1.

Q2 cash flow from operations fell 37% to $1.73M from $2.75M Q/Q.

Occupancy rate 99.8% vs. 99.7%.

Net asset value per share slipped 0.4% to $13.51 from $13.57.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Gladstone Land misses by $0.025, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)