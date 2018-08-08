Roku +2.4% on break-even quarter, boosted guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 2.4% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings, where the company broke even despite expectations for a loss and raised guidance.

Activate accounts rose 46% Y/Y to 22M, and the company logged 57% more streaming hours (a total of 5.5B hours).

Average revenue per user rose 48%, to $16.60.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $90.3M (up 96%); Player, $66.5M (up 24%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $63M (up 84%); Player, $14.7M (up 329%).

For Q3, it's expecting revenues of $164M-$172M (vs. $166.5M consensus), net income of -$18M to -$13M and EBITDA of -$8M to -$3M (vs. expected -$4.5M).

For the full year, it's raising its view to revenues of $710M-$730M (above consensus for $698.3M), net income of -$22M to -$10M and EBITDA of $11M-$23M (above expectations for -$1.2M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter