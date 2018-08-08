Yelp +15% on Q2 beat, operating gains

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has jumped 15% in postmarket action after its Q2 earnings featured a beat on top and bottom lines with strong profitability.

Net revenue grew by double digits and edged expectations, while net income improved to $11M from $8M a year ago.

EBITDA, meanwhile, rose to $47M from $43M, topping expectations for $41.2M.

App unique devices increased 15% to 32M and cumulative reviews rose 21%, to 163M. Meanwhile, paying advertiser accounts were up 31% to 194,000.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $226M (up 21%); Transactions, $4M (down 81%); Other services, $5M (up 35%).

Cash flow from operations was $61M YTD; the company wrapped the quarter with liquidity of $803M.

It's now guiding to full-year revenues of $952M-$967M (vs. consensus for $960M) and EBITDA of $186M-$192M (above expectations for $184M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

