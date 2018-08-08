More on Apollo Investment Q1: NII unchanged from year ago, NAV slips

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) fiscal Q1 net investment income per share of 15 cents, unchanged from a year ago and in-line with consensus.

Q1 total investment income of $63.6M, exceeded consensus by $1.3M and and declined from $66.7M a year ago.

AINV +0.3% in after-hours trading.

Net asset value per share $6.47 declined from $6.56 at March 31, 2018.

"During the quarter, we deployed over $350M with a focus on our core strategies, which now account for 80% of the portfolio, on a fair value basis," says CEO Howard Widra.

Sees increase in regulatory leverage, which becomes effective in April 2019, enabling it to accelerate de-risking investment strategy.

Net leverage 0.78x vs. 0.57x at March 31, 2018.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $13.3M vs $28.8M a year ago.

Source: Press Release

