Apache, Kanye Anderson to create new Permian midstream company

Apache (NYSE:APA) and Kanye Anderson Acquisition announce plans to create a new publicly traded pure-play Permian Basin midstream C-corp, anchored by APA’s gathering, processing and transportation assets at Alpine High.

Kayne Anderson Acquisition - which will change its name to Altus Midstream when the deal closes, likely in Q4 2018 - will contribute $952M in cash, consisting of $380M in proceeds raised in the new company's IPO and $572M in proceeds raised in a private placement of Class A shares.

The companies forecast gross volumes to approach more than 1B cf/day of gas, producing ~100K bbl/day of natural gas liquids by the end of 2020.

APA will own ~71% of Altus Midstream with the ability to increase its stake to ~74% subject to performance earn-outs.