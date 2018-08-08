QuickLogic reports in-line Q2, New Product growth

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) drops 0.9% aftermarket to $1.13 on in-line Q2 results with a 3% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: New product revenue was up 22% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y to $1.6M. Mature product revenue was $1.5M, up 5% on the quarter and flat on the year. New products accounted for 51% of total revenue compared to the 49% last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.1%, up from 46.3% last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.5M, down $0.1M from last year.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

