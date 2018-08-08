Jack in The Box +7% after earnings topper

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company comparable sales increased 0.6% in Q2 vs. 0.8% consensus. Franchise comparable sales were up 0.5%.

"We are pleased that this momentum has continued into the fourth quarter without resorting to deep discounting that we believe is not in the best interests of the long-term health of the brand," notes CEO Lenny Comma on the quarter.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA increased by 430 bps to 27.5% of sales. The company says the increase was due primarily to the benefit of refranchising, which was partially offset by wage inflation and higher maintenance and repairs expenses.

Previously: Jack In The Box beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)