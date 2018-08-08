CenturyLink +4.6% as Q2 meets bar, firm raises guidance

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has gained 4.6% after hours following a Q2 report where it met targets and raised expectations for full-year EBITDA and free cash flow.

Net income was $292M; EBITDA came to $2.27B, beating consensus for $2.21B. EBITDA margin excluding integration costs rose to 38.5% from 35.7% (pro forma).

Revenues dipped slightly on a pro forma basis.

Consumer broadband subscribers declined to 4.91M from a year-ago total of $5.23M, and from Q1's $4.99M.

Cash flow from operations stood at $1.58B, and free cash flow grew to $919M (excluding $108M for integration and special items).

Revenue breakout (comparisons pro forma): Business, $4.37B (down 1.2%); Consumer, $1.35B (down 5.8%); Regulatory, $185M (flat).

For 2018, it's raising guidance for EBITDA to $9B-$9.15B (from $8.75B-$8.95B, and topping consensus for $8.86B); for free cash flow to $3.6B-$3.8B (up from $3.15B-$3.35B) and, after dividends of $2.3B, to $1.3B-$1.5B; and for an effective income tax rate of 18% (vs. previous estimate for about 25%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

