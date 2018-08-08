SailPoint +11.7% on Q2 beats, raised FY guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) gains 11.7% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 39% on the year to $54.56M. Q3 guidance has upside revenue from $54.5M to $55.5M (consensus: $53.12M) and in-line EPS of -$0.02 to -$0.01 (consensus: -$0.02).

Raised upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $233M to $236M (consensus: $227.50M; was: $225M to $229M) and EPS from $0.12 to $0.14 (consensus: $0.08; was: $0.07 to $0.09).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release/ Previous earnings report with the prior FY guidance.

Previously: SailPoint Technologies beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)