Diamondback -2% after missing Q2 earnings, buying Midland Basin assets

Diamondback Energy (NYSE:OXY) -2.1% after-hours following mixed Q2 results, as it also announces an agreement to acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Ajax Resources for $900M in cash and 2.58M FANG shares.

The acquisition gives FANG nearly 25.5K net leasehold acres in the Northern Midland Basin currently producing net 12.1K boe/day, while average realized prices fell 1% Q/Q to $50.26/boe.

FANG says Q2 total production rose 10% Q/Q and 46% Y/Y to 112.6K boe/day (73% oil), and it operated 11 drilling rigs and five dedicated frac spreads during the quarter, with plans to add its 12th and 13th operating rigs to development during Q3.

FANG continues to expect to turn 170-190 gross operated horizontal wells to production for FY 2018, after drilling 53 gross horizontal wells and turning 50 operated horizontal wells to production during Q2.

FANG now sees full-year production of 115K-119K boe/day, up 4% at the midpoint from prior guidance and implying more than 45% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, and narrows its full-year capital spending outlook to $1.4B-$1.5B from $1.3B-$1.5B earlier.