Farmland Partners falls post-market after announcing dividend cut

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) slides 5% in after-hours trading after the REIT says it will cut its quarterly dividend by more than half to 5 cents a share compared with its most recent dividend of 12.75 cents.

The REIT also says its board authorized an additional $30M of share repurchases as its shares are trading at "a significant discount to net asset value."

FPI will finance the buyback through asset sales and the dividend cut.

2018 guidance cut: FPI also cuts its 2018 adjusted FFO per share forecast to 30-34 cents from 40-44 cents, reflecting adverse revenue and cost impacts stemming from what it calls a 'short and distort' attack against the company posted on SA on July 11, 2018.

Q2 results: Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 1 cent trailed the average analyst estimate of 4 cents.

Total operating revenue of $11.4M, down slightly from $11.5M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDAre $7.8M vs. $8.2M a year ago.

NOI $9.3M vs. $10.3M.

Source: Press Release

