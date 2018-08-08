Upland Software -2.9% on mixed Q2 with upside guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) drops 2.9% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat on revenue with a 54% Y/Y growth but narrowly missed on EPS. Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $36M to $37M (consensus: $35.44M) with $33M to $33.8M coming from subscription and support revenue.

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $139.6M to $142.6M (consensus: $137.47M) with subscription and support revenue of $127M to $129M.

Q2 subscription and support revenue was $33.2M, up 71% Y/Y.

