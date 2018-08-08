Equinix boosts Q2 revenues 18%

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares are mostly calm in moderate trading after Q2 results where it grew revenues and profits steadily.

EPS rose to $0.85 from $0.58 on revenues that grew nearly 18%.

EBITDA of $604M topped expectations; EBITDA margin was 48%.

Adjusted funds from operations, meanwhile, rose to $428.1M from a year-ago $360.1M.

For Q3 it sees revenues of $1.272B-$1.282B (up 1% sequentially) and EBITDA of $591M-$601M.

For the full year it's guiding to revenues of $5.037B-$5.077B (up 16% Y/Y) and EBITDA of $2.379B-$2.419B (up 17%).

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m.

Press release