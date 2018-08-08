Oxy Petroleum slips after Q2 earnings miss, 28% capex raise to $5B

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -1.5% after-hours as Q2 earnings fall short of expectations while revenues of $4.13B finish in-line with estimates.

OXY says Q2 total production volumes rose 5% Q/Q and 7.5% Y/Y to 639K boe/day from 609K boe/day, and Permian Resources production rose 14% Q/Q and 46% Y/Y to 201K boe/day from 177K.

The company says its chemical segment enjoyed another quarter of record earnings, with Q2 income rising 5% Q/Q to $317M, above guidance of $300M, due primarily to higher realized prices and volumes across many core product lines and favorable plant margins, as ethylene costs were significantly lower than anticipated.

OXY also substantially raises its planned FY 2018 capex to $5B from a previous outlook of $3.9B and announces a $2B in share buyback programs over the next 12-18 months.

Separately, OXY agrees to sell its Ingleside terminal in Texas, which links Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin production to key domestic and international markets, to Moda Midstream for an unspecified sum.

OXY also agrees to sell its Centurion pipeline system in the Permian Basin and a southeast New Mexico crude oil gathering system to Lotus Midstream for an unspecified sum.