IAC +2.4% on Q2 beats, Match and ANGI revenue growth

InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) gains 2.4% aftermarket on Q2 beats with a 38% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Match Group, $421.2M (+36% Y/Y); ANGI Homeservices, $294.8M (+63%); Video, $62.8M (+14%); Applications, $143.1M (-1%); Publishing, $137.4M (+76%).

Tinder average subscribers increased 0.3M Q/Q and 1.7M Y/Y to 3.8M.

ANGI reported a 31% Marketplace growth driven by a 30% increase in service requests to 6.8M.

Vimeo subscribers increased 11% Y/Y to 917K and SaaS revenue (ex-acquisitions) increased 28%.

