More on Manulife Q2: Core ROE, efficiency ratio improve

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Q2 core EPS C$0.70 beat by C$0.05 and compares with C$0.64 in Q1 and C$0.57 a year earlier.

Core return on equity improved to 14.0% vs. 11.5% a year ago.

MFC +1.4% in after-hours trading.

"In 2Q18, we also made a number of strategic decisions which will enable C$300M of annual pretax run rate savings to be achieved by the end of 2019, and resulted in a pretax restructuring charge of $250M in the quarter," says CFO Phil Witherington.

The charge was primarily related to a voluntary exit program in its Canadian operation and a voluntary early retirement program in its North American operations.

Efficiency ratio improved to 51.2% in Q2 vs. 54.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Estimates Q3 after-tax charge of up to C$100M as a result of its annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions.

Q2 annualized premium equivalent sales C$1.25b vs. C$1.39B in Q1

Q2 wealth and asset management net flows C$92M vs. C$9.98B in Q1.

Assets under management and administration C$1.12T vs. $1.10T in Q1.

MLI's LICAT ratio 132% vs 129% in Q1.

