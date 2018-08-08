Stocks end little changed in lackluster day of trading

The major stock benchmarks ended with little movement in a quiet, range-bound session, as investors continue to parse corporate earnings reports while trying to determine how tariffs could affect results during the rest of the year.

"This market has been able to look beyond trade tensions and look at fundamentals, but those fundamentals sort of run out of steam this week," says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "We slip into a catalyst vacuum, which could push trade tensions back into the fore."

Today's sector movement was relatively modest, as financials (+0.3%) and technology (+0.3%) ranked among the top performers, while energy (-0.8%) and consumer staples (-0.8%) lagged.

The energy sector declined with crude prices following the EIA's weekly crude inventory report, as WTI September futures sank 3.2% to $66.94/bbl, a six-week low.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasuries finished flat, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note ending unchanged at 2.97%, and the VIX fell 1.8% to a seven-month low 10.73.