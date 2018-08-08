Fox logs broad revenue gains in Q4 beat

With a potential company transformation looming, Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) turned in a topping earnings report for fiscal Q4 with broad double-digit segment gains.

After hours: FOX +0.4% ; FOXA -0.1% .

Cable networks saw affiliate fee and advertising growth (though with 15% higher expenses); the TV unit benefited from higher retransmission consent revenue as well as better ad revenue boosted by the World Cup, though gains were offset by 20% higher expenses.

Meanwhile, the film studio was spurred by Deadpool 2 as well as higher contributions from TV production of animated and library series.

Attributable income from continuing operations was $925M, up from a year-ago $501M.

Total segment OIBDA rose 32%.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.93B (up 13.8%); Television, $1.14B (up 13.9%); Filmed Entertainment, $2.295B (up 27.3%).

OIBDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.61B (up 11.9%); Television, $106M (down 22.6%); Filmed Entertainment, $289M (up from year-ago -$22M).

Press release