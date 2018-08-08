More on Sabra Health Care Q2: Sees upturn in 2019

Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 61 cents misses consensus by 2 cents and compares with 55 cents a year ago.

Total revenue more than doubled to $166.3M from $64.7M a year ago.

Reaffirms previously issued 2018 guidance.

"We expect that occupancy and coverages for our skilled nursing portfolio and the sector as a whole are close to bottom and that we will see an upturn in 2019, with senior housing lagging somewhat behind due to existing oversupply," says Chairman and CEO Rick Matros.

Skilled nursing/transitional care occupancy 81.8% vs. 81.6% in Q1.

Senior housing-leased occupancy 56.2% vs. 86.5% Q/Q.

Specialty hospitals and other occupancy 86.3% vs. 83.4% Q/Q.

During Q2, Sabra completed the sale of 27 facilities leased to Genesis for gross sales proceeds of $235.9M. Of the remaining 19 facilities leased to Genesis that it plans to sell, five are currently under contract for sale with expected total gross sales proceeds of $40.4M, and 14 are under letter of intent with expected total gross sales proceeds of $75.8M.

Source: Press Release

