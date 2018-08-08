More on LTC Q2: Revenue declines on lower rental income, defaulted lease

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Q2 FFO per share of 75 cents a share matches consensus and compares with 79 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue fell 2.3% to $41.5M from $42.5M Y/Y and missed the average analyst estimate by $0.4M.

The revenue decline was due primarily to a previously disclosed defaulted master lease placed on a cash basis in Q3 2017 and a reduction in rental income related to properties sold during the past year.

LTC +0.09% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

