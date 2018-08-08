TiVo +4.9% as quarter report updates strategic review

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) is up 4.9% after a Q2 report where it missed expectations amid broad revenue declines but updated on a "narrowing focus" in the company's look at strategic alternatives.

While a strategic review is still in progress, "TiVo does not believe, at this time, that utilizing capital for a significant acquisition would be the best way to deliver value for shareholders," the company says.

The review has reaffirmed that TiVo has valuable assets and strong positions in both product and IP licensing, and that "potential parties also recognize the strategic value of the product and IP businesses individually."

“I am committed to remain as CEO as long as it takes to drive the strategic process to a logical, successful conclusion that maximizes stockholder value," says interim Chief Executive Raghu Rau.

Product revenue breakout: Platform Solutions, $72.2M (down 13%); Software and Services, $19.6M (down 1%); Other, $960,000 (down 41%).

IP Licensing revenue breakout: U.S. Pay TV providers, $49.2M (down 28%); CE Manufacturers, $8.9M (down 25%); New Media, International Pay TV providers and other, $21.9M (down 7%).

It's not providing full-year guidance due to the broad range of potential outcomes.

