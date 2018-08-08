More on Sun Life Financial Q2: Underlying ROE improves Y/Y

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Q2 underlying EPS increases to C$1.20 from C$1.12 a year ago and beats average analyst estimate by C$0.05.

Underlying return on equity 14.0% vs. 13.7% Y/Y; reported ROE 13.5% vs. 11.4% Y/Y.

Insurance sales rose to C$633M from C$565M Y/Y, and wealth sales declined to C$30.8B from C$36.6B.

Total premiums and deposits were C$37.0B vs C$46.1B in Q1 and C$41.3B in Q2 2017.

Assets under management were C$986.1B vs. C$978.9B in Q1.

Sun Life Financial LICAT ratio 149% same as in Q1.

Sun Life Assurance LICAT ratio was 134% vs. 139% in Q1.

