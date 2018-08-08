IPass -29% as business declines in Q2

Nanocap Wi-Fi firm iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) has tumbled 29% on heavy postmarket volume after missing on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings.

Revenue fell 22% while operating expenses remained flat.

Operating metrics fell sharply as well: Network hours consumed fell to 522,000 from a year-ago 848,000, and Wi-Fi network users dropped to 135,000 from 173,000.

Gross margin increased to 26.7% from 17.5%.

EBITDA loss narrowed slightly, to $3.7M from a year-ago loss of $4.4M.

Revenue breakout: Enterprise unlimited customers, $2.6M (up 18.2%); Enterprise other pricing plan customers, $5.7M (down 36.7%); Strategic partnerships, $2.2M (down 4.3%).

