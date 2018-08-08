e.l.f. Beauty -8% despite Q2 beat as revenue outlook lowered

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) -8.1% after-hours despite beating Q2 earnings expectations, as the beauty products retailer cuts its outlook for full-year revenue growth.

ELF now sees FY 2018 revenue growth in the "low single digits" instead of its earlier forecast for 6%-8% growth, and it widens its EPS outlook to $0.56-$0.61 from $0.59-$0.61 earlier; analysts estimate ELF will earn $0.60/per share for the full year.

For Q2, ELF says net sales rose 6% Y/Y to $59.1M, driven by growth in leading national retailers, but gross margin fell to 62% from 64%, primarily due to unfavorable movements in foreign exchange rates.