Cimarex Energy -9% after Q2 weakness, JPM downgrade on production doubts

Cimarex Energy (XEC -8.6% ) is the day's worst performer on the S&P 500 after missing Q2 earnings and delivered weaker than expected full-year production guidance after output fell 5% Q/Q.

In response, J.P. Morgan downgraded XEC to Neutral from Outperform with a $110 price target, trimmed from $125, to reflect the reduced production outlook and margin pressure from weaker than expected results.

While "margin fears are well understood by the buy side and have to a large extent been discounted in the share price, we do expect weaker price realizations to garner more attention as realized Permian and Mid-Continent gas prices of $1.49/Mcf and $1.77/Mcf trailed our expectations of $1.66/Mcf and $1.93/Mcf, respectively,” JPM analysts write.