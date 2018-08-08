Boeing expects more narrowbody delivery delays in Q3

Boeing (BA -0.8% ) expects delivery delays of its hot-selling narrowbody aircraft to continue deeper into the year, CFO Greg Smith says, as it copes with delays of fuselages and engines from suppliers.

“You saw some of that making its way into 2Q deliveries a little bit, and you’ll see more of that in Q3 where we’ll expect to have deliveries lower than our production rate. Therefore you will see a much more heavily weighted Q4," Smith said today at an analyst conference.

The top-selling 737 is powered by engines made by French-U.S. venture CFM International, which has seen some problems in producing its new LEAP engine for the 737 MAX, and Spirit Aerosystems, which makes ~70% of the structure of the 737, has faced disruptions this year in its own supply chain as parts makers scrambled to meet soaring demand.

Smith also said Boeing continues to spend much time talking to airlines about a possible new mid-market jet to fill a niche between single-aisle planes that dominate most fleets and bigger long-range, twin-aisle jets.