HC2 records broad gains in standout Q2

HC2 Holdings (NYSEMKT:HCHC) easily topped expectations in Q2 earnings where it logged broad revenue gains and swung to a net profit.

Net income came to $54.7M vs. a year-ago loss of $18.7M.

EBITDA for the core operating subsidiaries (construction, marine services, energy and telecom) was $40.2M vs. a year-ago $17.9M.

It was "one of the best performing quarters over the past two years across our portfolio,” says Chairman/CEO Philip Falcone.

Revenue by segment: Construction, $176.9M (up 27.4%); Marine Services, $68.4M (up 87.9%); Energy, $7.1M (up 72.8%); Telecommunications, $190.5M (up 18.6%); Insurance, $43.75M (up 14.3%); Broadcasting, $11M (new); Other, $1.06M (up 156%).

Shares are up 6.9% in just a few postmarket trades.

Press release