Sarepta Q2 beat lifts shares, up 2% after hours

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 73.5 (+110.0%).

Net loss: (109.3) (-73.5%); loss/share: (1.67) (-45.2%).

Strategic partnership established with University of Florida spinout Lacerta Therapeutics aimed at developing its CNS-targeted gene therapy for Pompe disease. Lacerta will manage the preclinical work while Sarepta will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization. Under the terms of the collaboration, Sarepta will make a $30M equity investment in Lacerta and will pay single-digit royalties on net sales in exchange for exclusive rights to the candidate.

Safety profile of EXONDYS 51 in eight DMD patients included three main adverse reactions: balance disorder (38%), vomiting (38%) and contact dermatitis (25%).

